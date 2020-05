A man is due before the courts following a drugs seizure worth 60,000 euro in county Limerick.

The discovery was made at Ballinacurra Gardens in the city yesterday afternoon, where Gardaí found three kilos of cannabis.

A man aged 23 was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station and will appear at Ennis District Court later.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested but has since been released without charge.

File image: RollingNews