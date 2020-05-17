Sunday Sportsbeat

Several Roads In Belfast Closed Because Of A Security Alert.

: 05/17/2020 - 12:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A number of roads in Belfast have been closed due to a security alert.

It's after a suspicious object was found in the Clonard Gardens area this morning.

Cupar Street, Bombay Street and Kashmir Road have been sealed off and police are advising people to avoid the area.

