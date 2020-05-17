Gardai Appeal For Information On 14 Year Old Girl Missing From Enfield.

Up-Date, 16.29, 17/05/20: Kiera has been located and is safe and well. Gardai have thanked the public for their assistance.

Gardaí are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl from Enfield who's been missing since Thursday.

Keira Mooney is described as five-foot-two and slim, with long dark brown hair and blue eyes.

It's thought she travelled to Dublin after leaving her home..

Anyone with information about where Keira might be is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 948-1540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana