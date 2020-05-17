Sunday Sportsbeat

Listen: Investigation In To Delayed Reporting Of Covid 19 Cases By The Mater Hospital Finds It Did Meet Its Legal Requirements.

: 05/17/2020 - 12:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An investigation into the delayed reporting of Covid-19 cases at the Mater Hospital has found it did meet its legal requirements.

On Thursday health authorities were made aware of an extra 244 at the Dublin facility.

Hospitals are legally obligated to report infectious disease cases as soon as they're aware of them.

Health Minister Simon Harris subsequently warned checks would be needed to see if the matter was criminal.

Speaking at a HSE briefing today, Chief Executive Paul Reid outlined the details of the investigation:

File image: RollingNews

