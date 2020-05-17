Horse Racing In Ireland Will Resume With A Card At Naas.

Naas Racecourse will host the resumption of horse racing in Ireland.

Horse Racing Ireland, which is headquartered on the Curragh, has released its fixtures for June.

The first card since the imposition of Covid 19 restrictions will be staged on June 8th, and will take place at the Kildare track.

In all, there will be 8 race meetings in Kildare next month, 3 at Naas and 5 at the Curragh.

HRI has confirmed that the 2000 and 1000 Guineas will take place at the Curragh in the first week of action, with the 2000 Guineas on Friday June 12 and the 1000 Guineas on Saturday June 13.

The Irish Derby retains its traditional date on Saturday, June 27, as does the Irish Oaks on Saturday, July 18.

Irish Champions Weekend will take place on September 12 and 13.

HRI says For the first three weeks, racing will be restricted to nine racecourses which are more centrally located to minimise travel distances and which also have higher stable capacities given the requirement for one stable per horse under the new protocols. Wherever possible 8 race cards will be staged to maximise opportunities for the horse population. Safety limits will be decided on a racecourse by racecourse basis to accommodate each track’s social distancing requirements, with a general maximum limit of 18 initially. It has been agreed that Cork racecourse will not be among those used in June when it will "continue to serve an important role as an HSE Test Centre for Covid-19."

All the fixtures will take place under the strict protocols published yesterday by Horse Racing Ireland. One of those protocols involves the prior health screening of all those who will be in attendance at each race meeting and, to facilitate the efficient delivery of this, 48-hour declarations will be introduced for all races in June. A number of prize money reductions will take immediate effect for June, with the possibility that further downward adjustments will be required through the rest of the year.

The new proposed prize money for Group 1 races already closed, or about to close for entry, sees the Irish Derby and the Irish Champion Stakes both cut to €750,000 (by 50% and 40% from €1.5m and €1.25m respectively) with significant reductions to all other Group 1 races throughout the year. The 1000 and 2000 Guineas will both be worth €250,000. General prize money reductions, initially to the end of June, are as follows:

Base values for Group 1 Flat races cut by 30%-50%

Base values for races above €50,000 cut by at least 25%

Base values for races above €20,000 to €50,000 cut by 20%

Base values for races above €15,000 to €20,000 cut by 15%

Base values for races from €10,000 to €15,000 cut by 10%

Minimum value of €10,000 cut by 10% to €9,000

Entries fees for all races will be reduced in line with prize money reductions

JUNE FIXTURES (Flat unless otherwise indicated)

June 8 Naas

June 9 Leopardstown

June 10 Navan

June 11 Gowran Park

June 12 Curragh

June 13 Curragh

June 14 Leopardstown

June 15 Fairyhouse, Roscommon

June 17 Gowran Park, Limerick

June 18 Fairyhouse

June 19 Tipperary, Gowran Park

June 20 Naas

June 21 Leopardstown

June 22 Roscommon, Limerick (NH)

June 23 Navan

June 24 Naas, Roscommon (NH)

June 25 Fairyhouse

June 26 Curragh, Tipperary (NH)

June 27 Curragh

June 28 Curragh

June 29 Limerick, Kilbeggan (NH)