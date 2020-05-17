Sunday Sportsbeat

Listen: Health Minister Says Now Is A "Crucial Moment" In The Fight Against Covid 19.

: 05/17/2020 - 12:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_harris_headshot_04_04_20_rollingnews.jpg

The Health Minister says Ireland's now at a 'crucial moment' in its fight against Covid-19.

Simon Harris' comments come as the first phase of the government's plan to ease restrictions comes into effect tomorrow.

Latest figures show 54 people are now being treated for the virus in ICU - down from 72 this day last week.

Meanwhile 92 new cases of the virus were reported yesterday - the first time the number has been below 100 in two months.

Dr Kevin Kelleher from the HSE says sticking to public health advice is key if the downward trends are to continue:

newstalk1044406.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

 

File iamge: SImon Harris/RollingNews

