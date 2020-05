Fine Gael has accused Fianna Fáil of an "unwarranted" attack which has "damaged" government formation talks.

It follows reports officials at the Department of Housing have been drawing up plans for a fresh general election.

Fianna Fáil negotiator Barry Cowen said it "smacks of bad faith".

In a statement, Fine Gael says there's currently no specific provision for pandemics in the law and officials were only doing their jobs by planning for the scenario.