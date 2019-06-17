PNSI Could Be Hit With £40 MIllion Settlement Bill.

The PSNI is facing a 40 million pound settlement bill - after losing a legal battle over holiday pay.

The Court of Appeal today dismissed the Chief Constable's bid to overturn a finding that his staff and civilian workers should be paid sums dating back more than 20 years.

George Hamilton was challenging a ruling - that their holiday pay had been wrongly calculated.

The decision last year meant nearly 3,750 officers and support staff were owed up to 30 million pounds.

That figure has now risen by a third.