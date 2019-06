Labour's Health spokesperson has questioned why the state did not raise the issues mentioned in its appeal of the Ruth Morrissey case during the trial.

The State Claims Agency says it will appeal the ruling based on legal points which may have 'significant implications for the state' and not on the awarding of damages.

Ms Morrissey - who has cervical cancer - was awarded 2-point-1 million euro last month after a High Court trial on the misreading of her smear tests.