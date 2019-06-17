K Drive

Listen: Govt. Targets Elimination Of Non-Recyclable Plastics In Climate Action Plan.

06/17/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The elimination of non-recyclable plastic, a focus on electric cars, and home retrofits.

Those are just some of the key elements of the government’s plan for dealing with climate change published in the last few minutes.

Our Political Correspondent Sean Defoe has more:

