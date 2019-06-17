Listen: Naas Councillors Say No To €4.5 Million Inner Relief Road.

Naas Municipal District Cllrs have voted, 6 to 1, against controversial plans for a new €4.5 million Inner Relief Road in the town

Kildare County Council proposed to build the route from the Dublin to Blessington roads, via Tipper Road.

The project included a 6.5 metre wide carriageway, two 2 metre wide footways and two 2 metre wide cycletracks, a new junction, landscaping, and drainage.

Councillors were scheduled to vote on the matter on April 16th, following a period of public consultation.

KCC delayed that ballot until after the local elections

Speaking to Kildare Today, on April 9th last, Kildare County Council's Director of Services for Roads, Niall Morrissey, said, should the proposal fail to find favour with councillors, the €10 million in funding would be lost to Naas.

