K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

GRA "Appalled" By Treatment Of Majella Moynihan By An Garda Siochana.

: 06/17/2019 - 17:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
gra_logo.jpg

The Garda Representative Association says it's "appalled" at the treatment of Majella Moynihan by the force in the 1980s.

The former Garda revealed she was threatened with dismissal when she had a baby with a colleague outside of marriage.

Majella Moynihan was subject to an investigation after she became pregnant by another Garda in 1984.

She was charged with two counts under the 1971 Garda Síochána Regulations, which related to premarital sex, and giving birth outside marriage.

This afternoon the GRA stated "Majella's experience was a product of a time in which people in a position of power were influenced by social values which had profound disregard for women."

The association says it distances itself from any implication that Majella had done anything wrong.

The Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice issued statements over the weekend apologising to Ms Moynihan, and earlier today it was confirmed that Commissioner Drew Harris will apologise in person. 
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!