GRA "Appalled" By Treatment Of Majella Moynihan By An Garda Siochana.

The Garda Representative Association says it's "appalled" at the treatment of Majella Moynihan by the force in the 1980s.

The former Garda revealed she was threatened with dismissal when she had a baby with a colleague outside of marriage.

Majella Moynihan was subject to an investigation after she became pregnant by another Garda in 1984.

She was charged with two counts under the 1971 Garda Síochána Regulations, which related to premarital sex, and giving birth outside marriage.

This afternoon the GRA stated "Majella's experience was a product of a time in which people in a position of power were influenced by social values which had profound disregard for women."

The association says it distances itself from any implication that Majella had done anything wrong.

The Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice issued statements over the weekend apologising to Ms Moynihan, and earlier today it was confirmed that Commissioner Drew Harris will apologise in person.

