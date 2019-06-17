KCC: Inner Relief Road Vote Means €4.5 Million Grant "Lost To Naas".

Kildare County Council says today's vote against the Naas Inner Relief Road proposal by councillors means that a "state grant of €4.5million will now be lost to Naas".

Councillors, at the annual meeting of Naas Municipal District, voted against the proposal 6:1.

Kildare County Council proposed to build the route from the Dublin to Blessington roads, via Tipper Road.

The project included a 6.5 metre wide carriageway, two 2 metre wide footways and two 2 metre wide cycletracks, a new junction, landscaping, and drainage.

Councillors were scheduled to vote on the matter on April 16th, following a period of public consultation.

KCC delayed that ballot until after the local elections

The council, in a statement issued this evening, says "other infrastructure projects proposed for Naas are now under review "

"At the June meeting of the Naas Municipal District, the Members voted against the proposed Part 8 planning application to construct the Naas Inner Relief Road. A state grant of €4.5million will now be lost to Naas, housing construction will be adversely impacted, and traffic congestion on local roads will continue to negatively impact the local and wider Naas community. The rejection of the proposal also represents a failure to deliver a key objective of the County Development Plan to complete the Inner Relief Road.

Expressing disappointment at the Members decision, Mr. Niall Morrissey, Director of Services, advised that several thousands of euros had been spent engaging experts to develop the optimum route. He reiterated the benefits of the proposal on the local community of new cycle lanes and footpaths, improved access to the town centre, Naas Hospital and the nearby Sallins train station. In addition to the loss €4.5million construction costs to Naas town, the loss of future development levies and local property tax would curtail future benefits to public realm and other local community improvements.

Other infrastructure projects proposed for Naas are now under review and while Mr. Morrissey advised that the state grant was now lost, he committed to engaging with the Department of Housing, Community and Local Government to secure the €4.5m for one of the other towns in the County."