Listen: Tusla Chair Says The State Has Let Down The Victims Of James O'Reilly.

: 06/17/2020 - 11:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
tusla_logo_2.jpg

The Chairperson of Tusla says the state has let down the victims of James O'Reilly.

The 75-year-old of Killeens, Ballynonty, Thurles, in Co Tipperary, was jailed for 20 years on Monday for the repeated abuse of his younger sister and seven daughters.

Pat Rabbitte says a review of the case is required:

newstalk081573.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

