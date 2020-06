Gardai in Naas are seeking information on a car, following robberies at two service stations within 24 hours.

Maxol Stations, one in Sallins and the other on the Dublin Road, Clane, were broken in to on June 12th and 13th respectively.

A silver Ford Focus, being driven by a man, was captured on CCTV at both locations.

Its registration number is: 06 D 51554

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.