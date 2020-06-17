Unite Says Bord Na Mona's EPRS Must Be Accompanied By Protections For Jobs.

Trade union, Unite, says Bord na Mona's peat harvesting suspension must be accompanied by clear roadmap to protect jobs and earnings

The Newbridge headquartered firm announced yesterday that it has suspended harvesting and commenced work on its Enhanced Peatland Rehabilitation Scheme.

The rehabilitation scheme, this summer, takes in 160,000 acres of its bogs, a footprint BnM describes as "of international significance"

Unite says that workers need a clear roadmap illustrating how jobs and incomes will be continue to be protected as Bord na Mona exits out of peat.

Regional Officer Colm Quinlan said: “While the exit from peat harvesting marks the end of an era in the Midlands, our focus must now be on ensuring security of employment and earnings going forward.

“As members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party consider the Programme for Government, Bord na Mona workers and their families want to know how the parties will implement the commitment to “ensure that the Just Transition in the Midlands works inclusively” and that “vulnerable families and communities are protected”.

File image: RollingNews