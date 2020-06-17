Listen: Vintners Says Re-Opening Guidelines Raise More Questions Than They Answer.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland is welcoming the news that social distancing could be reduced in restaurants and pubs that serve food.

However, it’s understood customers will only be allowed to stay for 90 minutes and they must pre-book.

Customers will also have to spend at least nine euro on a substantial meal.

The VFI, however, is calling for firm guidelines for the sector to be finally published, as those that have been revealed have raised more questions.

Vintners Federation of Ireland CEO, Pádraig Cribben, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

Stock image: PIxabay