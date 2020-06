Government is being called on to extend the school meal programme throughout the summer months.

The scheme, in place in 1,500 schools, provides hot meals to up to 250,000.

It is administered through the Dept. of Social Protection, which estimates the 2 month extension could cost up to €10 million.

Kildare Senator, Mark Wall, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

