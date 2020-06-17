Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

3 People Before The Courts In Connection With Thefts From Cars In Kildare Church Car Parks.

: 06/17/2020 - 16:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_lamp_standard_2.jpg

3 people have been charged in connection with thefts from vehicles parked in church car parks in Kildare.

A man, and two juveniles aged 16 and 17, have been charged by Gardai at Naas and Kilcullen.

Its in connection with thefts from vehicles parked at Saint Brigid’s Church in Kill and the Church of the Sacred Heart in Kilcullen, on Saturday, June 6th.

The three appeared before Naas District Court this morning.

Gardai say they "have, following objections made by prosecuting Gardai, been remanded to Cloverhill Prison and Oberstown Detention centre respectively and are due to appear again before Naas District Court on 24th of June 2020"

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!