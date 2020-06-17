3 People Before The Courts In Connection With Thefts From Cars In Kildare Church Car Parks.

3 people have been charged in connection with thefts from vehicles parked in church car parks in Kildare.

A man, and two juveniles aged 16 and 17, have been charged by Gardai at Naas and Kilcullen.

Its in connection with thefts from vehicles parked at Saint Brigid’s Church in Kill and the Church of the Sacred Heart in Kilcullen, on Saturday, June 6th.

The three appeared before Naas District Court this morning.

Gardai say they "have, following objections made by prosecuting Gardai, been remanded to Cloverhill Prison and Oberstown Detention centre respectively and are due to appear again before Naas District Court on 24th of June 2020"

Stock image: Shutterstock