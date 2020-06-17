3 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 & 8 New Cases Have Been Notified.

3 more people with Covid 19 have died.

8 new cases have also been announced.

The death toll from the virus is now 1710 while there's a total of 25,341 confirmed cases, of whom 1,435 are in Co. Kildare

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 15 June (25,333 cases), shows:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,144 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,235 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,535 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,435 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow (Thursday 18 June) to continue its review of Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19. NPHETs advice in relation to rephasing of the Roadmap to Reopening Society and Business will be reviewed, in the context of ongoing suppression of the disease in the community and overall compliance with public health measures.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Our recovery rate is at 92%. This and other indicators such as the reproductive number, hospital admissions and ICU admissions are stable or moving in the right direction. This is good news that has been achieved through the collective efforts of every person who has followed public health advice.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,710 reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,341 confirmed cases reflects this.