1 New Case Of Covid 19 Notified In Co. Kildare.

1 new case of Covid 19 has been notified in Co. Kildare.

It brings the total number of people in the county diagnosed with the virus since testing began to 1,435.

Kildare continues to have the 3rd highest number of Covid 19 cases in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork.

Nationally, 3 more people with Covid 19 have died.

8 new cases have also been announced.

The death toll from the virus is now 1710 while there's a total of 25,341 confirmed cases, of whom 1,435 are in Co. Kildare

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 15 June (25,333 cases), shows:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,144 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,235 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,535 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,435 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%