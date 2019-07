Fianna Fáil's sports spokesman is calling on the FAI to suspend the appointment of a new president.

Donal Conway's expected to be re-elected at the AGM on Saturday week - even though the Sports Minister has asked him to withdraw.

Shane Ross wants an entirely new board because of governance issues in the past.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry says the FAI should only elect an interim leadership team for the moment.