A new Oireachtas report is making several recommendations on how to improve transport in rural Ireland.

The 'Regional and Rural Transport Policy' will be launched in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, this afternoon.

It's being published by Leinster House's committee on rural and community development.

Local Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny, who's on the committee, says it outlines several improvements needed.

Image: Rolling News.