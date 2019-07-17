Gemma O'Doherty's Youtube Channel Has Been Removed Due.

YouTube has permanently removed Gemma O'Doherty's channels after what it says are violations of its terms of service.

The controversial journalist was served a 7 day suspension last week after a video appeared on her account criticising ethnic minorities in Ireland which was removed.

However videos and live streams posted on a second channel with her name appeared to flout the ban which is a violation of YouTube's rules.

A spokeswoman for Google told the Irish Times that both Ms O'Doherty’s accounts have been removed and referenced the company's policies against hate speech and harassment