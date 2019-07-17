The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gemma O'Doherty's Youtube Channel Has Been Removed Due.

: 07/17/2019 - 11:33
Author: Róisin Power
youtube_logo.png

YouTube has permanently removed Gemma O'Doherty's channels after what it says are violations of its terms of service.

The controversial journalist was served a 7 day suspension last week after a video appeared on her account criticising ethnic minorities in Ireland which was removed.

However videos and live streams posted on a second channel with her name appeared to flout the ban which is a violation of YouTube's rules.

A spokeswoman for Google told the Irish Times that both Ms O'Doherty’s accounts have been removed and referenced the company's policies against hate speech and harassment

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!