Defence Forces Members Forced To Change Outfits On The Side Of The Road.

Members of the Defence Forces were forced to change their outfits on the side of the road before a commemoration event at the weekend in Dublin.

It's alleged naval personnel were denied access to a building where they were due to get dressed, as it was changed to a 'VIP' area.

A photo of the personnel changing their clothes on the roadside has been shared online by the Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces group, describing it as an 'absolute disgrace'.

A statement from the Defence Forces says this occurred due to a miscommunication on its part, and Óglaigh na hÉireann will put measures in place to address this oversight.