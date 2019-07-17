The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Defence Forces Members Forced To Change Outfits On The Side Of The Road.

: 07/17/2019 - 12:05
Author: Róisin Power
defence_forces_ireland_badge.jpg

Members of the Defence Forces were forced to change their outfits on the side of the road before a commemoration event at the weekend in Dublin.

It's alleged naval personnel were denied access to a building where they were due to get dressed, as it was changed to a 'VIP' area.

A photo of the personnel changing their clothes on the roadside has been shared online by the Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces group, describing it as an 'absolute disgrace'.

A statement from the Defence Forces says this occurred due to a miscommunication on its part, and Óglaigh na hÉireann will put measures in place to address this oversight.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!