An investigation into a minor plane crash at Cork Airport has found a student pilot lost control of the aircraft.

The report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit found the plane stalled about 15 feet above the runway surface, leading to the right wing dropping and making contact with the surface.

Unfamiliarity with the approach to the airport as well as an unstable approach may have contributed to the incident.

The pilot was able to climb out of the plane as normal and was uninjured.