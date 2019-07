Gardaí at Kildare Garda Station are investigating a bulglary at Cill Dara Golf Club, Little Curragh.

A shed at the club was broken into by two men last Wednesday around 1am.

A strimmer, leaf blower and power washer were taken from the shed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspicious or were offered any of these items for sale to get in contact.