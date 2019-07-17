K Drive

Govt. Confirms It Will Oppose EU Plan To End Seasonal Clocks.

: 07/17/2019 - 16:31
Author: Róisin Power
The Government has confirmed it will oppose an EU plan to end seasonal clock changes.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is concerned it would lead to two time zones on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

Paddy Malone from Dundalk Chamber of Commerce thinks the government is right to oppose the move.
 

