Adoption Numbers Continue To Fall In Ireland.

: 07/17/2019 - 18:17
Author: Róisin Power
adoption_authority_of_ireland_logo.jpg

There has been a 43-per-cent decrease in the number of children adopted from abroad over the past five years.

Irish adoptions have also dropped by 38 per cent over the same timeframe.

The Adoption Authority of Ireland has just published its annual report for 2018.

It shows there has been a general trend of adoptions decreasing over the past five years.

In 2013, there were 116 domestic adoptions, but only 72 last year.

35 of these were step-family adoptions.

Inter-country adoptions have also continued to fall.

There were 41 children adopted from abroad last year, 20 of whom were from Vietnam, while 7 were from the US.

But there were 72 inter-country adoptions five years previously.
 

