K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man In His 50s Killed In A Collision In Co.Meath.

: 07/17/2019 - 18:27
Author: Róisin Power
co_meath.jpg

A motorcyclist's been killed in a crash in Meath.

It happened this afternoon outside Clonard.

A man in his 50s was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car at Mulpheddar at around 2 o'clock this afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Navan Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

The road is closed to allow a forensic examination of the scene and local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly any motorist with dash cam footage, to contact Trim Garda Station.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!