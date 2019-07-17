Man In His 50s Killed In A Collision In Co.Meath.

A motorcyclist's been killed in a crash in Meath.
It happened this afternoon outside Clonard.
A man in his 50s was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car at Mulpheddar at around 2 o'clock this afternoon.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body was taken to Navan Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.
The road is closed to allow a forensic examination of the scene and local diversions in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly any motorist with dash cam footage, to contact Trim Garda Station.