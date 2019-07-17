Man In His 50s Killed In A Collision In Co.Meath.

A motorcyclist's been killed in a crash in Meath.

It happened this afternoon outside Clonard.

A man in his 50s was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car at Mulpheddar at around 2 o'clock this afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Navan Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

The road is closed to allow a forensic examination of the scene and local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly any motorist with dash cam footage, to contact Trim Garda Station.