An Irish company has signed a multi-year contract to supply digital ticketing to Twickenham Stadium in the UK.

Tixserve based at Maynooth University has made the agreement with the Rugby Football Union.

Its system provides customers with an 'interactive ticket' which includes information such as match updates and directions.

It currently supplies digital ticketing to a range of Irish and UK events.

Image: MD Pat Kirby courtesy of Tixserve.