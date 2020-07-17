KCC Tried To Reopen Public Road On Several Occasions.

Kildare County Council says it has "tried" to re-open "what it considers" a public road on several occasions.

Responding to a motion by Fianna Fáil Kildare-Newbridge Cllr., Suzanne Doyle, the local authority alleges that "On each occasion the work has been undone".

KCC says it "recognizes the need to resolve the matter and are endeavoring to arrange mediation on the dispute."

Should mediation fail, the "only recourse would be through the civil courts. "

The council says the standard of proof available would need to be tested carefully before proceeding as the cost of this type of case is very expensive and recent experience would urge caution before proceeding.

KCC adds "The matter is further complicated by the fact that the estimated traffic volume on a re-opened road would be so low as to be negligible".