Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Tried To Reopen Public Road On Several Occasions.

: 07/17/2020 - 08:19
Author: Ciara Noble
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Kildare County Council says it has "tried" to re-open "what it considers" a public road on several occasions.

Responding to a motion by Fianna Fáil Kildare-Newbridge Cllr., Suzanne Doyle, the local authority alleges that "On each occasion the work has been undone".

KCC says it "recognizes the need to resolve the matter and are endeavoring to arrange mediation on the dispute."

Should mediation fail, the "only recourse would be through the civil courts. "

The council says the standard of proof available would need to be tested carefully before proceeding as the cost of this type of case is very expensive and recent experience would urge caution before proceeding.

KCC adds "The matter is further complicated by the fact that the estimated traffic volume on a re-opened road would be so low as to be negligible".

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!