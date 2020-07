None of the 21 most recently reported Covid-19 cases are in Kildare.

The number of people in the county diagnosed with the virus since testing began in February remains static at 1,517.

Kildare still has the third highest number of cases in Ireland, after Dublin & Cork.

Nationally, the death toll now stands at 1,749 and 25,698, people have been diagnosed with the virus.

Stock image; Wikipedia