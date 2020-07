There are calls for an extension of the winter gritting programme in South Kildare.

Cllr. Veralouise Behan wants Kildare County Council to include all roads on which primary schools are located in the treatment schedule.

She has noted the Maganey to Castledermot Road and Woodstock Street along to R428 Athy.

Her motion will be debated at Monday's meeting of the Athy Municipal District.

File image: 2018 plough in Athgarvan village RollingNews