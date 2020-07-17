Kildare Today

Newbridge Officials Reiterate No Capacity For Works On Second Playground In The Town, This Year.

: 07/17/2020 - 08:26
Author: Ciara Noble
playground_1_pexels.jpeg

Officials in Newbridge have reiterated, in response to questions about a 2nd playground for the town, that it's Parks Section has no capacity for additional work this year.

The existing play area was built over twenty years ago, and the town's population has grown from 13,363 to 22,742 in that time-frame.

A parent-led Playground for Newbridge Campaign launched earlier this year.

Fine Gael Cllrs., Peggy O’Dwyer and Tracey O’Dwyer, asked Kildare County Council to confirm it is was in a position to begin identifying a site for the play area.

They say "The addition of this work can be considered for next year’s programme. However, the work involved will have to be considered in the context of projects already being sought by the elected members and commitments to progress these."

 

 

Stock image: Pexels

