New National Forensic Lab In Celbridge, Expected To Cost Just Under €100 Million.

The new national forensic science lab, currently under construction in Celbridge, is expected to cost just shy of €100 million.

Forensic Science Ireland is being relocated to a purpose built facility at the State and Agricultural Laboratory complex at Backweston.

Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, says the main contractor took full possession of the site on March 19th.

Work was halted during earlier phases of Covid-19 restrictions, but has since resumed.

The building is forecast for completion in July 2022.

Stock image: Shutterstock