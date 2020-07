The Pandemic Unemployment Payments made to over 4,500 people in Kildare have been cut to €203.

Up to June 30th, just 18,661 people in the county were in receipt of the full weekly payment of €350.

The Dept. of Employment and Social Protection has confirmed that, by July 11th, the payment has been cut for thousands of part-time workers in the county.

The majority of those who have had their payment cut in Kildare, some 1,340 people. are under the age of 25.

Image: Pixabay