Listen: Irish Water Issues Boil Water Notice For Rathangan, Parts Of Monasterevin & Kildare Town.

A boil water notice has been issued for customers on the Rathangan Public Water Supply, because of "issues at the Water Treatment Plant"

The notice has been jointly issued by Kildare County Council and Irish Water, following advice from the Health Service Executive.

Around 6,500 people are affected in Rathangan; Tullylost; Ellistown; parts of Monasterevin; parts of Kildare Town and surrounding areas.

There is an issue with the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant, which has led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

Irish Water says it is working to resolve the problem

John O’Donoghue, Irish Water Regional Operations Manager, said “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused as a result of this Boil Water Notice and wish to apologise to all customers affected. Public health is our number one priority and it is imperative that people adhere to the boil water notice. We will continue to keep local residents, media and elected representatives updated as we work resolve the issue and lift the boil water notice. We will continue to work closely with Kildare County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so and safeguard the supply for the future.”

Mayor of Kildare and Kildare-Newbridge Fine Gael Cllr., Mark Stafford, joined Eoin Beatty on Kildare Today