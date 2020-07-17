Listen: 20% Increase In No. Of Children Admitted To Psychiatric Units.

Kildare Today

The number of children admitted to psychiatric units last year increased by more than a fifth.

There were 408 admissions in 2018, rising to 497 last year according to new figures from the Health Research Board.

Depression was the most common diagnosis among under 18s, followed by neuroses, eating disorders and schizophrenia.

54 children were admitted to adult psychiatric units in 2019 - a drop on the previous year's figure.

Antoinette Daly is Research Officer at the Health Research Board.

She joined Eoin Beatty on Kildare Today.

