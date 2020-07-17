K Drive

6,500 People Affected By Kildare Boil Water Notice.

: 07/17/2020 - 15:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A boil water notice has been imposed on 6,500 people in  Rathangan; Tullylost; Ellistown; parts of Monasterevin; parts of Kildare Town and surrounding areas

Its because of disinfection "issues at the Water Treatment Plant"

The notice has been jointly issued by Kildare County Council and Irish Water, following advice from the Health Service Executive.

The treatment plant problem means there is inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

Irish Water says it is working to resolve the problem

 

