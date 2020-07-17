Maynooth University Sticking To Re-Opening Timeline, Despite Leaving Cert. Result Delay.

Maynooth University is among those adhering to its original opening plans, despite a three week delay in issuing Leaving Cert. results.

The calculated grades will now be released on September 7th, and CAO offers will be made 4 days later.

Independent.ie reports that some colleges are revising their dates, including the country’s largest university, UCD.

UCD said it will affect its plans to have first year orientation in the week beginning September 14.

Maynooth had previously announced that its orientation week for first years would start on September 21, with lectures for first years and continuing students beginning the following week.

A university spokesperson, commenting to Independent.ie, confirmed that they were pressing ahead with those dates.