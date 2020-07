Spending levels have almost returned to those seen before the Covid 19 pandemic began.

In the first week of March, before restrictions were introduced, 1.4 billion euro was spent on debit and credit cards.

That fell more than 40 per cent by the second week of April, according to the CSO.

However, it says that in the second week of July, spending recovered to over 1.4 billion.

