Listen: Ed. Minister Called On To Answer Dáil Questions On Leaving Cert. Results Delay.

There are calls for the Education Minister to come before the Dail to provide further clarity around the delay of the Leaving Cert results.

Calculated grades will not be available until September 7th, three weeks later than usual.

Sinn Fein has formally requested that Minister Norma Foley take questions around the knock-on impact the delay will have on finding accommodation and students wishing to study abroad.

Liam Boland, a Confey College Leixlip student and Anne Piggot, Vice President of the ASTI, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

File image: RollingNews