Listen: Rents Have Risen To An All Time High

: 08/17/2018 - 07:36
Author: Laura Donnelly
Average rents have risen to new all time high levels, according to the latest report from Daft.ie.

The national average is 13 hundred euro - while Dublin rents have passed 19 hundred euro.

Limerick and Waterford saw rental prices rise by 20 per cent in the 12 months to the end of June.

The national average rent is now 274 higher than the previous peak in 2008.

Rents in Kildare have risen by 11% in the year to the end of June.

According to the latest Daft.ie report, they are now averaging at €1,283 a month.

That's up 83% from their lowest point.

Economist Ronan Lyons is author of the Daft report - he says rents will continue to rise:

