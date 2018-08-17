Listen Live Logo

KCC Holds Planning Meeting In Advance Of The Pope's Visit To Ireland.

: 08/17/2018 - 15:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett


Kildare County Council's Senior Management Team has held a planning meeting in advance of the Pope's visit to Ireland next week.

Half a million people are expected to attend the keynote event of his trip, mass in the Phoenix Park.

Kildare is traversed by two of Ireland's main motorway arteries and KCC says it "will ensure that all routes to and from Dublin are kept clear and not impeded by planned road works.  "

The council have also advised all utility companies that no planned works can be carried out over that weekend.

