A motorcyclist has died in a crash in County Kildare.

The man, who was in his fifties, was killed when his bike collided with a 4x4 near Monasterevin this afternoon.

The driver of the 4x4, a man in his sixties, has been taken to Naas General Hospital where his condition isn't known.

The R445 is currently closed to traffic west of Monasterevin, and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.