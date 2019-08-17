Two Killed In Separate Crashes In Tipperary.

Two people have been killed in separate crashes in Co Tipperary.

A woman in her mid 60s died after the car she was travelling in collided with a truck on the N62 near Thurles early this morning.

The driver of the truck, a man in his mid 40s, was uninjured.

Separately, a man in his early 50s passed away in hospital overnight after being injured in a crash on Gladstone Street in Clonmel yesterday afternoon.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who witnessed either incident to contact them at Thurles or Clonmel Garda Stations.

