The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Family Of Nora Quoirin Has Claimed Her Body.

: 08/17/2019 - 09:19
Author: Eoin Beatty
nora_quoirin_via_lucie_blackman_trust.jpg

 

The family of Nora Quoirin has claimed her body after she was found dead in a jungle in Malaysia.

Police there say the 15-year-old, who had learning difficulties, starved to death after going missing while on holiday.

The authorities have ruled out foul play, but her parents say they hope to soon find answers to their many questions.

The charity The Lucie Blackman Trust is now making arrangements to repatriate Nora's body to Europe, but further details aren't being released.
 

Picture: Lucie Blackman Trust

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!