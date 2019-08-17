The family of Nora Quoirin has claimed her body after she was found dead in a jungle in Malaysia.

Police there say the 15-year-old, who had learning difficulties, starved to death after going missing while on holiday.

The authorities have ruled out foul play, but her parents say they hope to soon find answers to their many questions.

The charity The Lucie Blackman Trust is now making arrangements to repatriate Nora's body to Europe, but further details aren't being released.



Picture: Lucie Blackman Trust