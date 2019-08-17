The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Former Irish MEPs Have Been Paid Nearly 1.8 Million Euro In Pension Payments Since The Beginning of 2017.

: 08/17/2019 - 09:21
Author: Eoin Beatty
money_euro.jpg

 

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, 33 former Irish MEPs or their spouses have been paid a total nearly 1.8 million euro in pension payments since the beginning of 2017.

Mary Banotti, who was a Fine Gael MEP for the Dublin constituency for 20 years, has received more than 130,000 euro.

Her party colleague Gay Mitchell, who was in Brussels for 10 years, has been paid 30,200 euro during the same timeframe.

Another former Irish presidential candidate, Dana Rosemary Scallon, who was an MEP for five years, has received nearly 32,400 euro.

Leitrim's Joe McCartin was an MEP for 25 years - he has pocketed 144,000 euro in pension payments since 2017.

Leas-cheann comhairle Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher is the only current TD on the list - since 2017, he has received nearly 54,000 euro in pension payments for his three terms as an MEP.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!