Kildare County Council has given the go-ahead for a multimillion euro whiskey distillery and visitor centre in which U2 frontman Bono has a business interest.

The facility at Ballykelly Mills near Monasterevin will have reception areas, tasting rooms and an exhibition space.

The distillery will also feature a roof garden and viewing area on the Mills building.

Plans were originally submitted in September last year for the large-scale development to be located over a two-hectare site.